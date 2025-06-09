Scorpio: Encourage yourself to adopt a more optimistic mindset—it will boost your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, make a conscious effort to let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and the urge for revenge. Put your creative ideas to use to earn some extra income. Despite your efforts, those you live with may still seem dissatisfied—don’t let it dampen your spirit. A setback in love won't break your determination. Reaching out to influential people could lead to valuable opportunities, so don’t hesitate to network and build meaningful connections. However, stress caused by your spouse might take a toll on your health, so take care of your well-being. Remedy: Wear blue clothing regularly and strive to maintain peace and harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.