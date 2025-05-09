Scorpio: Your health is likely to stay strong, even with a packed schedule—but don’t take it for granted. Remember, caring for your well-being is life’s most sacred promise. A promising financial deal may come through today, bringing a fresh flow of income. The evening offers joy and connection—spend it with friends and rekindle cherished memories together. Just be mindful of distractions; getting too absorbed in a movie or your phone might cause you to miss out on important tasks. In matters of the heart, the day holds the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. You might attend a wedding celebration, but steer clear of alcohol—it could lead to serious consequences. Remedy: Enhance your well-being by including milk and curd in your diet.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.