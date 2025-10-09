Scorpio: You’ll radiate confidence today, and a lighter work schedule will give you the chance to unwind and recharge. Financial gains may flow in from multiple sources, strengthening your sense of stability and success. Social gatherings or events could open doors to connect with influential people — a perfect opportunity to enhance your image and relationships. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day, deepening the emotional bond between you. Your dedication and patience will guide you steadily toward your goals. Use your free time wisely — step away from the noise, indulge in what you love, and you’ll notice uplifting changes within yourself. Expect warmth and affection from your spouse today — you’ll truly feel like royalty in their company. Remedy: Worship the silver idol of your household’s presiding deity regularly to strengthen your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4.15 pm.