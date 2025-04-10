Scorpio: Pay attention to your health—it needs extra care today. If you're a businessperson heading out for work, make sure to keep your money in a secure place, as there’s a risk of theft. Personal issues may arise due to the actions of those close to you, so try to remain calm and patient. Keep your love life private for now—there’s no need to broadcast it. You’ll have good opportunities to showcase your talents today, so make the most of them. While casual conversations with acquaintances are fine, avoid revealing your deepest secrets unless you're sure of their intentions—doing so could cost you your peace of mind. Your spouse's poor health may create some disruptions in your routine, but you'll find a way to handle everything effectively. Remedy: To boost happiness within the family, toss a bronze coin with a hole in it into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.