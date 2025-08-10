Scorpio: Your chances of recovering from a physical ailment are high today, which may even allow you to participate in a sports competition. Financial constraints could lead to tension within the family, so choose your words carefully and consider seeking their advice before making any decisions. It’s a great day to reconnect with old friends and revive past relationships. A delightful message may bring joy and happiness to your day. Engage in activities of a creative nature to channel your energy positively. However, despite having ample free time, you might find it hard to do something that truly satisfies you. A piece of wonderful news may also brighten the day for you and your spouse. Remedy: To boost financial prospects, drink milk or water infused with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Light Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.