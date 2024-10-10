Scorpio: Channel your energy into self-improvement projects that will help you grow and thrive. Important plans are set to unfold, bringing new financial opportunities. Before making any changes at home, ensure you have the support and agreement of others. Today, the world around you will feel more vibrant—brighter skies, more colorful flowers, and a sense of magic—because love fills the air! Reaching out to influential people will lead to beneficial outcomes. Manage your time wisely; if you have a moment to spare, engage in something creative rather than letting time go to waste. This evening, you may enjoy a truly special time with your spouse. Remedy: For a fulfilling family life, pour water over a white marble stone after applying a mark of white sandalwood paste.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.