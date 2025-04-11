Scorpio: Your cheerful nature will lift the mood of those around you. However, be careful of friends who ask for loans and don’t return the money—it's best to avoid such situations today. You’ll be the center of attention and have many options before you, which might make it hard to decide what to focus on. A trip to a picnic spot can add joy to your love life. To make the most of the day, remember to take some time out for yourself despite your busy schedule. It’s a day full of excitement and deep romance—you and your spouse may share some truly special moments together. But try not to spend too much time on social media, as it can waste your time and affect your health. Remedy: Maintain strong moral values and good character—this will help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2.30 pm.