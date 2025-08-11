Scorpio: Your warm and kind nature will attract joyful moments throughout the day. Consider taking your family out for a special get-together, even if it means spending generously on them. The support and encouragement of friends and loved ones will uplift your spirits. However, be mindful—interference from a third party could cause misunderstandings with your beloved. It’s a favorable day to submit your resume or attend an interview. While outstation travel may be uncomfortable, it could open doors to valuable connections. Relatives, however, might unintentionally disrupt your marital harmony. Remedy: When meeting your lover, wear perfumes or scented accessories. Venus, the planet of love, is associated with fragrances, which can help enhance romance and intimacy in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.