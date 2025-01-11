Scorpio: Your energy may dwindle just as success feels within reach, so stay determined. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is a wise choice for long-term financial gains. An invitation to your child’s award ceremony will fill you with pride and happiness, as their accomplishments align with your dreams. However, emotional challenges in your love life may arise today. Consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or another peaceful religious place to avoid unnecessary conflicts and find inner calm. If your married life feels monotonous, introduce some excitement—singing and dancing can be a great way to relieve the stress and exhaustion you’ve accumulated throughout the week. Remedy: For better health, drink water from a silver vessel regularly.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.