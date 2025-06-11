Scorpio: You’re in for a joyful day as you focus on enjoying life to the fullest. Any investment related to your home is likely to bring good returns. Spending time with friends will be fun, but be extra cautious while driving. Your love life may take a new turn today—your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Take your time and think through all aspects before making any decision. Avoid getting involved in joint ventures, as others may try to take advantage of you. You may find an old item at home today that brings back memories, and you might spend hours cleaning or organising it. In your married life, this day will feel like a sweet treat—something special and delightful. Remedy: For business benefits, immerse revadi (a mix of sesame seeds and sugar) in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.