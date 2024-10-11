Scorpio: Today, you can expect to feel healthy and energized, making it a great day to play with your friends. If you operate a small business, seek advice from your close ones today, as their insights could lead to financial benefits. However, someone you live with may become upset if you've been neglecting your household responsibilities. When you go out with your partner, be genuine in both your appearance and behavior. You might enjoy a relaxing day reading an interesting magazine or novel. An old friend could visit, bringing back fond memories with your partner. Your calm demeanor will help create a positive atmosphere at home. Remedy: Enhance positive family interactions by using cream, white, or pastel-colored bedspreads, covers, and quilts.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 a.m to 11:00 a.m.