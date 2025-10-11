Scorpio: Your focus on health and conserving energy will pay off, especially as you prepare for a long journey. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll handle fatigue with ease and maintain your enthusiasm throughout the day. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders — their goodwill will bring you luck and success. Your children’s accomplishments will fill your heart with pride and joy. On the romantic front, your partner may shower you with affection and flattering words — enjoy the warmth but stay grounded. A pleasure trip will bring relaxation and happiness, leaving you refreshed. For married individuals, the day promises to be one of the most fulfilling and memorable moments of your relationship. Meanwhile, traders and businesspeople of this zodiac sign may witness remarkable profits, turning long-held dreams into reality. Remedy: Feed black-and-white spotted cows with food and fodder to enhance your health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.