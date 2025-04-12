Scorpio: Your playful, childlike spirit is likely to shine today, filling your mood with lightness and joy. However, be mindful of your spending—expenses may come from various directions, so it’s wise to create a practical budget to stay ahead of financial challenges. Avoid the habit of pointing out faults in others—it not only wastes your time but may also invite criticism from family members. Focus instead on personal growth and positive interactions. Today holds the potential for a deeply memorable romantic experience—don't let the moment slip away. You may also find joy in reading a captivating book or magazine, offering you both relaxation and inspiration. In marriage, small gestures like a gentle touch, a hug, or a kiss carry great emotional weight. Today, you’re likely to feel the warmth and depth of those connections more than ever. While it's wonderful to dream of success, be sure to ground those dreams with action—spending too much time in fantasy won’t get you where you want to go. Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony within the family, consider donating Moon-related items like rice, sugar, or milk to religious institutions or charitable organizations.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.