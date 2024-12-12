Scorpio: Expectant mothers should exercise extra caution today, especially while walking, as it’s not an ideal day for taking risks. Keep your spending in check and focus only on purchasing essential items. While a period of tension may arise, the support of your family will help you navigate through it. You may find yourself captivated by some breathtaking natural beauty today. It’s an excellent day to send out your resume or attend a job interview. You’ll enjoy some time in solitude, away from relatives, in a peaceful environment. Additionally, you and your spouse might receive wonderful news that brightens your day. Remedy: Offer a coconut in flowing water to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.