Scorpio: Your anger today might turn minor issues into major conflicts, causing unnecessary tension within the family. True wisdom lies in mastering your temper—burn your anger before it burns your peace. Past investments aimed at building a secure future are likely to yield positive returns today. Opening up to your family can ease your burden, but your ego often holds you back from sharing what truly matters. Holding it all in will only deepen your troubles. Love may keep you restless tonight, stirred by longing and emotions. Your partner will show excitement about your new ideas and ventures. Before diving into any fresh project, seek guidance from those with solid experience—you’ll gain valuable insights. Unmet expectations in married life might lead to emotional disappointment today, so try to remain grounded. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or elderly women for improved well-being and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.