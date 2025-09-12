Scorpio: Begin your day with some light exercise—it’s the perfect way to feel good about yourself. Make it a daily habit and stay consistent. Be cautious with finances, as unrealistic planning may lead to a shortage of funds. Watch your words, especially with your grandparents—silence is better than careless chatter that might hurt their feelings. Life gains meaning through thoughtful actions, so let your loved ones feel your care. The power of love will inspire you today, and your gift of persuasion will bring rewarding outcomes. Married individuals may feel a deeper connection, realizing their vows truly reflect the bond of soulmates. Traders and businesspersons can look forward to profits turning dreams into reality. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.30 pm.