Scorpio: Take some time today to focus on your health—it deserves a little extra care. Those managing loans may face challenges in repayment, so staying organized will be key. On a brighter note, you might feel inspired to invest in something meaningful, like jewelry or a new home appliance. Love is in the air, as your partner will be in an especially affectionate mood. Creative souls involved in art or theatre will discover exciting new opportunities to shine. Spending quality time with your siblings—perhaps watching a movie or a game at home—will deepen your bond and bring joy. As the day wraps up, a heartwarming moment with your spouse will leave you feeling truly cherished. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to support ongoing good health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.