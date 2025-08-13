Scorpio: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, keeping you a bit tense, but the joy you experience will outweigh any disappointments. Remember, in tough times, it’s your savings that will support you—so start saving today and cut down on unnecessary spending. Address any family issues without delay; once resolved, home life will be more harmonious, and you’ll find it easier to gain your loved ones’ support. You might meet someone who makes you feel the bliss of love. Avoid committing to any new joint ventures or partnerships for now. If you feel your partner hasn’t been giving you enough time, you’ll openly express your feelings today. In your married life, you’ll relive the beautiful days of courtship, pursuit, and romance. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to please Lord Vishnu and lessen Mercury’s malefic effects, aiding in financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.