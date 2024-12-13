Scorpio: Your energy levels will be exceptionally high today. Married individuals may need to allocate a significant amount of money toward their children's education. Encourage your child to strive for their best, but remember not to expect instant results—your support and motivation will uplift their confidence. Stay positive and resilient in navigating any challenges in your love life. You might enjoy a relaxing day indulging in a captivating magazine or novel. However, a minor conflict with your spouse could arise if you forget to share something important. Remember, it’s never too late to plan for a brighter future. Take this day as an opportunity to map out a promising path for yourself and your family. Remedy: Adding jaggery and lentils to your daily diet can help enhance harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.