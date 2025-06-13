Scorpio: Your strong willpower may pay off today as you navigate a complex situation with confidence. When faced with emotionally charged decisions, stay composed and think with a clear mind. Financially, channeling your savings into safe, long-term investments could prove beneficial. A spiritual or cultural ceremony may take place at home, adding a sense of fulfillment. Love speaks through the eyes—today, your partner’s gaze may reveal something heartfelt and beautiful. Consider refreshing your look; even small changes can boost your charm and attract positive attention. Your spouse could surprise you with a thoughtful gift, adding a sweet touch to the day. However, avoid taking on new commitments before completing existing ones—ignoring this could lead to complications. Remedy: To relieve mental stress, place gold or copper-tipped spikes on all four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm 8 pm.