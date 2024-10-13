Scorpio: Motivate yourself to stay optimistic—it boosts confidence and flexibility while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Avoid lending money today, but if it's unavoidable, make sure to get a written agreement specifying the repayment timeline. Social events will provide the perfect opportunity to strengthen your connections with influential and important people. Offering emotional support to your spouse will require understanding their feelings clearly. A great opportunity to showcase your talents may arise, so be ready. Consider spending your free time with close friends to recharge. Despite recent challenges, your life partner will express deep affection and appreciation for you today. Remedy: Regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra to attract continuous financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.