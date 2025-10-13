Scorpio: You’ll feel energetic, but too much work could frustrate you. Use your savings wisely—today’s efforts will pay off later. Domestic chores demand attention. A busy environment at home may cause minor upsets. You may get recognition at work. Consider spending your leisure time in prayer or meditation but avoid unnecessary conflicts. Your partner may seem distant, impacting your mood.

Remedy: Toss a bronze coin with a hole into flowing water to increase family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.