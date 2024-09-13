Scorpio: Today is an ideal day to explore your religious and spiritual interests. While your financial situation remains stable, be cautious of overspending or purchasing unnecessary items. If you plan to make changes in your home, ensure that you have the approval of those affected. Your love life will be full of excitement, and your charismatic personality will draw attention and place you in the spotlight. You'll experience the joy of a happy married life today. However, take care of your health, as unexpected issues could cause stress throughout the day. Remedy: Light a lamp with black and white sesame seeds to restore harmony in your family and strengthen your bonds.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.