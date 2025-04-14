Scorpio: Doing something creative today will help you feel calm and relaxed. Be cautious with money—trusting others blindly could lead to financial losses. You may hear from a relative who lives far away, which could bring some joy. Plan a short outing or picnic to add some spark to your love life. Business partnerships look promising, but make sure all agreements are clearly written and documented. If you're travelling today, double-check that you have all the important documents with you. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring a smile to your face. Remedy: For better financial stability, keep a bit of silver along with some Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.