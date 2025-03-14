Scorpio: Take some time to unwind today and seek comfort in the company of close friends and family. Positive energy surrounds you, and with a little self-belief, you may discover new ways to improve your financial prospects with someone’s support. Auspicious rituals or ceremonies will take place at home, filling the space with warmth and tradition. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day, strengthening your bond. However, tensions may arise in your relationship with your spouse, potentially causing prolonged stress. Approach disagreements with patience and understanding to prevent issues from escalating. If feelings of loneliness creep in, avoid isolating yourself — stepping out and exploring new places can uplift your mood. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your sister or aunts to invite positivity and good fortune into your day.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Asupicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.