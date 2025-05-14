Scorpio: There’s no need to worry about your health today—people around you will boost your mood and confidence. If you’ve been trying to get a loan for some time, today could be the day it finally comes through. You’ll feel extra energetic today, making it a great time to plan a get-together or party with your friends. However, keep your romantic thoughts private for now. You may set higher goals for yourself today than usual. Don’t feel discouraged if things don’t go exactly as planned—just stay focused. Your sharp attention to detail will help you stay ahead of others. Work stress may have affected your married life recently, but today things will improve and misunderstandings will fade away. Remedy: To strengthen your love relationship, offer Prasad at Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman temples.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.