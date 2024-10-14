Scorpio: Today promises to be a joyful one, with laughter and things falling into place just as you’d hoped. However, take a closer look at any investment schemes that come your way—exercise caution before making decisions. Your partner will be supportive and helpful, adding a layer of comfort to your day. Love will flourish, reminding you of the beauty in the relationship you've nurtured. Stay focused on your work and try to avoid emotional confrontations to maintain productivity. In the midst of life’s hustle, finding time for yourself can be tough—but today, you'll enjoy some well-deserved "me time." Something out of the ordinary will add a unique touch to your married life, making the day feel special. Remedy: To ensure steady financial gains, avoid eating bananas on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 11 am.