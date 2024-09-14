Scorpio: You’ll likely spend time engaging in sports to boost your physical stamina. Financial difficulties will ease with the support of your friends. However, someone at home may feel frustrated if you’ve been neglecting your household responsibilities. Avoid giving in to unreasonable demands from your partner. Today, you’ll be filled with great ideas, and your activities could yield rewards beyond your expectations. If you allow others more control over your decisions than your spouse, you may face an unfavorable reaction from them. Watching a film or drama series today might spark a desire to visit the mountains. Remedy: Carry or wear a square piece of silver to enhance harmony and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.