Scorpio: Nature has blessed you with remarkable confidence and intelligence—make the most of it. Since financial needs can arise unexpectedly, start planning and saving as much as you can now. Someone at home may feel frustrated by your casual or unpredictable ways, so be mindful of their feelings. Love will bloom beautifully today, filling your heart with warmth. In the midst of your busy schedule, you’ll find moments to indulge in your favorite activities. The day will be filled with romance, much like the charm of a rainy day spent with your life partner. Meeting an old friend after a long time will make you realize how swiftly time flies. Remedy: Drop four pieces of lead into flowing water to nurture harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.