Scorpio: The demands of others may take precedence over your personal needs today, but don’t suppress your feelings—engage in activities you enjoy to unwind. A surprise financial gain from an unexpected source could help resolve some of your monetary concerns. Avoid being overly controlling with family, as it may lead to unnecessary arguments and criticism. Wedding celebrations may be in store for some, while others will find romance uplifting their spirits. Today calls for thoughtful decision-making, where logic should guide you more than emotions. You will experience a truly wonderful day in your married life. Your children will enjoy your extra attention and care, staying close to you throughout the day. Remedy: Start your mornings with Pranayama (breathing exercises) to maintain a healthy body and a refreshed mind.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.