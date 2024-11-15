Scorpio: Don’t let frustration take over your emotions today. If you’re married, pay extra attention to your children’s health, as there might be concerns requiring significant medical expenses. Plan something meaningful and special for your children, keeping it realistic and achievable. Your thoughtful gesture could become a cherished memory for future generations. A period of loneliness that’s been lingering in your life may come to an end as you find someone who feels like your soulmate. Use your free time wisely by reconnecting with old friends. It’s a great day to relive happy memories and strengthen bonds. Expect some special attention and care from your spouse, which will bring warmth to your day. Your simple and grounded nature helps you maintain balance in life. Embrace this trait as a guiding principle for improving your overall well-being. Remedy: Feed or care for a brown or reddish-brown dog to invite financial prosperity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4.15 pm.