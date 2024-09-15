Scorpio: Engaging in sports and outdoor activities will help you regain your lost energy. Today, you may make significant decisions to strengthen your business, with potential financial support from someone close. Be mindful of your partner’s feelings, as neglect could strain your relationship. Take time to reflect on happy memories to rekindle the joy in your bond. Romance may be affected today due to your spouse's poor health. Family concerns could leave you feeling drained at work. If you're a businessperson, stay vigilant with your partners, as they may cause harm. Communicate carefully with family members to avoid unnecessary arguments that drain your energy. Tensions brought by a relative, friend, or neighbor could affect your married life today. Remedy: Feed milk to dogs, especially black ones, to promote harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.