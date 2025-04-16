Scorpio: Support from influential people will give a strong boost to your confidence. Make the most of what you already have before spending on new things. Avoid being too strict or stubborn with family members, as it could disturb the peace at home. Your partner will be in a romantic mood today. Consider joining a short-term course to learn new skills or technology—it will benefit you. It’s a positive day overall, and you’ll be able to find some quality time for yourself. With a little extra effort, this could turn out to be one of the best days in your married life. Remedy: To maintain happiness in your family, chant Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 2:00 p.m.