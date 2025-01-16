Scorpio: You may recover from a long-standing illness. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Friends will uplift your spirits by planning something exciting for the evening. You'll feel romantic today, so make special plans with your beloved. Positive changes at work will work in your favor, bringing significant benefits. It’s a rewarding day overall, as things fall into place, leaving you feeling on top of the world. Your marriage will reach a beautiful and fulfilling peak today. Remedy: Donate white dhotis with black borders to saints to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.