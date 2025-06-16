Scorpio: Your long-cherished dream is likely to come true today. However, try to keep your excitement in check, as overwhelming emotions might lead to unintended consequences. A new financial opportunity is set to be finalized, bringing a fresh flow of income. While work may feel demanding and exhausting, spending time with friends will uplift your spirits and help you unwind. Love will feel deeply meaningful and fulfilling today. You’re likely to reach your goals if you're open to seeking help from others. Students may struggle to maintain focus, and too much time spent socializing could be a distraction. A sense of disappointment in your partner may arise, possibly leading to serious thoughts about your relationship or marriage. Remedy: To bring harmony and prosperity to your family life, consider releasing a pair of parrots (male and female) into the open sky.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.