Scorpio: Train your mind to welcome uplifting emotions—love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings guide your thoughts, your mind naturally begins to respond positively to life’s challenges. Be cautious today, as there's a possibility of losing a valuable belonging. Keep a close eye on your movable property. It’s a good day to reconnect and strengthen your bonds with family and loved ones. If you're stepping out with your partner, let your authentic self shine—your uniqueness is your charm. However, some news from your in-laws may dampen your mood. You may find yourself lost in thought, processing the emotions. On a brighter note, peace and harmony will finally return to your relationship. After a long time, you and your partner will enjoy a day filled with love and understanding, free of conflict. For traders and businesspeople of this zodiac, today may bring long-awaited profits and fulfillment of goals.

✨ Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home—it may invite prosperity and strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.