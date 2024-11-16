Scorpio: Your health is likely to be in great shape today, allowing you to enjoy some fun activities with friends. While new contracts may seem promising, they might not deliver the expected returns—avoid rushing into financial decisions. A pleasant surprise related to the inheritance of ancestral property could bring joy to your family. However, your romantic relationship might face some disapproval from others. Time is precious, so make a conscious effort to use it wisely. Be mindful in your interactions with your spouse to avoid any accidental mishaps. Later in the day, a conversation with a knowledgeable individual could provide valuable solutions to your challenges. Remedy: Improve your financial prospects by distributing or donating items like perfumes, fragrances, incense sticks, and camphor.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.