Scorpio: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health supporting you fully. Investments may prove beneficial, but be sure to take proper guidance before proceeding. Your charm and ability to impress others are likely to bring you recognition and rewards. Nostalgia may touch you as you sense the presence of a dear friend even in their absence. A distant relative might arrive unannounced, taking up much of your time. Be mindful not to take your partner for granted, as this could spark unnecessary disagreements. On a brighter note, your father may surprise you with a special gift today. Remedy: To attract financial growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.