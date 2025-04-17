Scorpio: Take charge of your well-being today! Minor health issues might pop up, so don’t ignore what your body’s trying to tell you—rest, hydrate, and prioritize self-care. Money tip of the day: Be cautious. If a relative who hasn’t repaid you yet asks for more, it’s perfectly okay to say not right now. Protect your financial peace. Family vibes are strong—spending time with kids will warm your heart. Want to spread some love? Place fresh flowers by your window. It's a small gesture with a big emotional impact. At work, you’re on a roll! Your recent wins won’t go unnoticed—colleagues are cheering you on and your momentum is contagious. The best part? Amid your busy routine, you’ll actually find time just for you. Do something you love. Read, walk, dream—whatever lights you up. And in love? Get ready—your partner is bringing the magic today. A sweet surprise or a tender moment will make you feel like you're starring in your own rom-com. Remedy for vibrant health: Read the Hanuman Chalisa—its divine energy can uplift your spirit and strengthen your health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.