Scorpio: Excessive worry may disturb your inner peace, so try to keep anxiety at bay, as constant fretfulness can impact your health. Established and well-known businesspersons of this zodiac sign should be extra cautious and thoughtful while making investments today. Unexpected responsibilities may alter your plans, leaving you doing more for others than for yourself. A journey could bring opportunities for romantic connections. However, be mindful—someone may secretly try to challenge or disprove you. This is a day for cautious steps, where using your mind over your heart will serve you best. As for love, today will reveal that marriage is not merely about physical closeness but about the deeper essence of true companionship. Remedy: Distribute milk and mishri (sugar crystals) to five young girls to invite greater joy and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.