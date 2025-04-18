Scorpio: Your evening will glow with joy, thanks to the cheerful presence of children. Planning a cozy dinner can be the perfect way to unwind after a long, hectic day—their lively energy will leave you feeling refreshed. Be mindful not to overspend in an effort to impress others. Instead, seek comfort in the wise words of family—they’ll help ease any mental strain. You might fall short on promises today, which could leave your partner a little disappointed. Try to communicate with warmth and honesty. Much of your time may go into activities that don't feel productive—don’t worry, it's okay to have slow days too. A disagreement with your spouse might soften unexpectedly when a sweet old memory resurfaces. In the heat of the moment, recalling happier times can work wonders. And if you're lucky, your beloved might even whip up a surprise dish just for you—melting away any stress with a single bite. Remedy: To attract better financial fortune, make it a habit to wear clean, well-maintained clothes.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.