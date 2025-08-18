Scorpio: Regular exercise can help you keep your weight under control. Though money may seem to slip away quickly, your lucky stars will ensure a steady flow of finances. For some, the arrival of a new family member will bring joy, celebrations, and togetherness. Your partner may miss you deeply today—surprising them could turn the day into a truly memorable one. At work, tasks will pick up pace with full support from colleagues and seniors. You may even get the chance to leave the office early and spend quality time at home, perhaps watching a movie or enjoying an outing with family. A delightful evening with your spouse will make the day even more special. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to attract prosperity and improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.