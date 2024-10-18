Scorpio: Building mental resilience is key to living a contented life. You may feel tempted to travel and splurge, but acting on impulse might leave you with regrets. Be mindful not to disclose personal or confidential information today.

You've likely heard that love knows no limits—but today, you'll experience its depth firsthand. While your family might share their challenges with you, you'll be more inclined to retreat into your own world, focusing on activities you enjoy in your free time. A sweet revelation awaits—you’ll realize your life partner is even more loving and delightful than you imagined. Though relationships are important, today offers a chance to reconnect with yourself and explore the unique world you hold beyond them. Remedy: To nurture harmony in your family life, offer milk to dogs, especially black ones.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.