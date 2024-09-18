Scorpio: Today is a perfect day to take a step back, relax, and engage in hobbies and activities you enjoy most, whether it's gardening, listening to music, or simply taking a walk in a nearby park like Nandankanan. You'll likely make good financial gains, but be mindful not to spend it carelessly. It's important to stay reasonable and considerate, especially with those who care about you, like close family or friends. The power of love will give you a reason to cherish your relationships. Focus on your work and priorities, just as one would focus on a temple's rituals with full dedication. If you're a native of this zodiac sign, you'll find ample time today for personal relaxation—perhaps reading an inspiring book or listening to your favourite Odia songs. By the end of the day, you will truly experience the joy and fulfilment that comes with being married. Remedy: Mix red sandalwood powder in your bath water to boost success in your professional life, much like the rituals that bring blessings and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.