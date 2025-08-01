Scorpio: You may struggle to keep your emotions in check today, and your unpredictable behavior could confuse those around you, leaving you feeling frustrated. Avoid the impulse to live only in the moment or overspend on entertainment and leisure. Social gatherings may present opportunities to connect with influential individuals—make the most of these moments, but steer clear of being overly assertive in romantic matters. Refrain from indulging in alcohol or smoking, as these habits could consume your time and energy today. Family dynamics might cause a strain on your marital harmony, so stay calm and avoid unnecessary confrontations. Make sure to complete pending tasks before starting anything new—ignoring this could lead to complications you’d rather avoid. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa regularly for improved health and inner strength.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.