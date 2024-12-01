Scorpio: A friend might challenge your open-mindedness and patience today. Stay firm in your values and approach every decision with rationality. Those who have been spending money carelessly may realize its importance as unexpected expenses arise. Spending time with grandchildren will bring immense joy. Love is in the air—romance will feel like a beautiful spring day, filled with warmth and excitement. At work, be prepared for sudden scrutiny of your tasks, as any mistakes may come to light. For entrepreneurs, this is a favorable day to explore new directions or test innovative ideas in business. The day is perfect for love and affection, so cherish romantic moments with your partner. Remedy: Use incense sticks, camphor, scented candles, or room fresheners at your workplace to create a positive and refreshing environment.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9.30 am.