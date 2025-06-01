Scorpio: Neglecting your parents could cast a shadow over your future—showing them care and respect will bring lasting rewards. Remember, good times are fleeting, and our actions—like sound waves—echo back to us, creating either harmony or dissonance. We reap only what we sow. Today, a close relative may lend a helping hand in your business, leading to financial gains. You may also have the chance to attend social events, where you'll connect with influential individuals who could open new doors. On the emotional front, you may have to come to terms with some tough realities, possibly requiring you to let go of a cherished romantic bond. Avoid daydreaming—it can lead to missed opportunities. Stay focused and take personal responsibility instead of depending on others to complete your tasks. Surprising your spouse by prioritizing time together over work commitments could bring warmth and joy to your relationship. Although a minor disagreement—perhaps over a forgotten birthday or past issue—might arise, love and understanding will prevail by day's end. Remedy: Include more green gram (moong dal) in your diet to support better health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.