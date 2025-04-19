Scorpio: Let go of health-related worries—peace of mind is one of the strongest defenses against illness. A positive attitude will always outweigh a negative one, so keep your mindset strong and steady. If you've borrowed money from a family member, today is a good day to settle that debt. Clearing it now could help you avoid unnecessary tension or even legal complications down the line. It's a wonderful day to strengthen your bond with your spouse. A successful relationship thrives on mutual trust, love, and shared commitment. Be open, take responsibility, and communicate with care to create lasting harmony. A surprise message may come your way, bringing joy and sweet dreams tonight. With some free time on your hands, you’ll be able to reconnect with your favorite hobbies or spend time socializing. If you’ve ever felt that marriage is just about compromise, today might change your perspective—it could remind you that it’s also about shared joy, support, and unexpected blessings. For younger individuals, today may bring a quiet realization about the longing for love in their lives. Remedy: For lasting happiness and well-being, consider feeding fried savories (pakodas) to crows, as a way to honor Saturn's influence.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.