Scorpio: Your health will be in excellent shape today. If you’re traveling, be cautious with your belongings, as there’s a chance of theft—especially keep your purse in a secure place. Some people may make big promises but fail to follow through, so it’s best not to rely on them. Your spouse might feel stressed due to the challenges in your personal life. Focus on completing your tasks on time, as someone at home is waiting for you and needs your presence. Be prepared to encounter an unpleasant side of your spouse today, which might add to your tension. Additionally, your close ones may struggle to understand your thoughts, causing further stress. Remedy: Share food with the poor and needy to invite positivity and peace into your life.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.