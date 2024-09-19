Scorpio: If you’re feeling overly stressed, spend more time with children. Their warm hugs, innocent smiles, or simple presence will help lift your spirits. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial benefits from their in-laws today. You’ll be in a celebratory mood and enjoy treating your family and friends. Your personal matters will be well under control. If you're taking a day off, rest assured that things will run smoothly in your absence. And if any issue arises, you'll be able to resolve it easily upon your return. Rituals, religious ceremonies, or auspicious events are likely to take place at home. However, family disputes could impact your married life. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to saints to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.15 am.